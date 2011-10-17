The Best Pesto Recipes

Food & Wine’s best pesto recipes.

October 17, 2011

5 Variations on Pesto

  1. Handmade Pesto

Pounding the ingredients in a mortar produces a pesto of incomparable texture: silky basil leaves and olive oil bind coarser bits of garlic and Parmesan.

  • Olive-Mint Pesto

    • Try using a mix of brine- and oil-cured olives for a more complex pesto; our favorites are green Sicilian, Calamata, Cerignola and oil-cured Moroccan.

  • Charred Poblano and Garlic Pesto

    • “This is a winner. I make it a lot. It is great with chicken.”
    —Posted by GigiGool on May 28, 2008

  • Mint Pesto

    • Riff on the classic pairing of mint and lamb by kneading mint pesto into ground lamb, grilling the patties, then crumbling them into an orzo-and-feta salad.

  • Spicy Cilantro Pesto

    • This fresh pesto was inspired by the Moroccan spice-and-herb vinaigrette charmoula.
