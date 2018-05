Slideshows: Cookies Cooking Guide: Desserts

3 Variations on Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut butter binds these supernutty flourless cookies from Southern cook Elizabeth Woodson, a former art director at F&W.

Recipe from Maida Heatter, author Maida Heatter’s Cookies

Chocolate peanut butter cups were the inspiration for these soft and fudgy sandwich cookies. The milk chocolate chunks add a lighter note to the dense, dark chocolate dough.