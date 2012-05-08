The Best Peach Pie Recipes

Top Peach Pie Recipes

Choose ripe yellow peaches rather than white ones for pie filling; they are juicier and sweet-tart. Cut them into thick wedges, which add texture to the filling and are less likely to lose their shape.

This perfectly classic peach pie has an ultra flaky crust and simple filling. It’s delicious with a topping of bourbon whipped cream.

“If I could put a perfect peach on a plate and serve it, I would,” says Eric Moshier (an F&W Best New Chef 2000). His peach pie is the next best thing: Roasted fruit, pastry and whipped cream are combined just before serving, to avoid any possibility of a soggy crust.