The Best Peach Cobbler Recipes

Peach cobbler is a summer essential. Here, our best recipes for the classic dessert, including a spectacular version from chef Bobby Flay.

Food & Wine
May 08, 2012

Top Peach Cobbler Recipes

Buttermilk-Biscuit Peach Cobbler

Buttermilk-Biscuit Peach Cobbler (left)

Unlike most people who make cobblers, Bobby Flay opts to bake the biscuits separately from the fruit so the undersides cook fully; then, just before serving, he sets the biscuits on the fruit and bakes them for a few more minutes, so they can soak up some of the juices without getting soggy.

Peach-Lavender Cobbler

Nicole Krasinski loves the combination of peaches and lavender because the dried blossoms amplify the floral flavor of the fruit.

Peach and Blackberry Cobbler

Although Randy Windham’s dessert was inspired by the homey peach cobblers his grandmother made when he was a child, he sometimes bakes it in individual ramekins for a more elegant touch.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up