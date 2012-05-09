The Best Peach Cobbler Recipes

Peach cobbler is a summer essential. Here, our best recipes for the classic dessert, including a spectacular version from chef Bobby Flay.
Top Peach Cobbler Recipes
Buttermilk-Biscuit Peach Cobbler (left)
Unlike most people who make cobblers, Bobby Flay opts to bake the biscuits separately from the fruit so the undersides cook fully; then, just before serving, he sets the biscuits on the fruit and bakes them for a few more minutes, so they can soak up some of the juices without getting soggy.
Peach-Lavender Cobbler
Nicole Krasinski loves the combination of peaches and lavender because the dried blossoms amplify the floral flavor of the fruit.
Peach and Blackberry Cobbler
Although Randy Windham’s dessert was inspired by the homey peach cobblers his grandmother made when he was a child, he sometimes bakes it in individual ramekins for a more elegant touch.