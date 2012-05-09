The Best Peach Cobbler Recipes

Top Peach Cobbler Recipes

Unlike most people who make cobblers, Bobby Flay opts to bake the biscuits separately from the fruit so the undersides cook fully; then, just before serving, he sets the biscuits on the fruit and bakes them for a few more minutes, so they can soak up some of the juices without getting soggy.

Nicole Krasinski loves the combination of peaches and lavender because the dried blossoms amplify the floral flavor of the fruit.

Although Randy Windham’s dessert was inspired by the homey peach cobblers his grandmother made when he was a child, he sometimes bakes it in individual ramekins for a more elegant touch.