The Best Mojito Recipes

3 Variations on Mojitos

Strawberries sweeten these mojitos from Joaquin Simo of New York City’s Death & Co.

This take on the mojito is made with an intense mint syrup.

Classic mojitos are made with rum, muddled mint and limes; Jean-Georges Vongerichten keeps things interesting by swapping the limes for tart kumquats and kalamansi concentrate, the frozen juice of the sour Asian citrus fruit.



