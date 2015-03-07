The Best Mojito Recipes

Food & Wine's best mojito recipes.

Food & Wine
March 06, 2015

3 Variations on Mojitos

Strawberries sweeten these mojitos from Joaquin Simo of New York City’s Death & Co.

This take on the mojito is made with an intense mint syrup.

Classic mojitos are made with rum, muddled mint and limes; Jean-Georges Vongerichten keeps things interesting by swapping the limes for tart kumquats and kalamansi concentrate, the frozen juice of the sour Asian citrus fruit.

  1. Strawberry-Lemon Mojitos
  2. Ultimate Mojito
  3. Kumquat Mojitos


