The Best Meat Loaf Recipes

Food & Wine's best meat loaf recipes.
Beef
3 Variations on Meat Loaf
Shea Gallante brushes his meat loaf with a red wine glaze, which caramelizes as it bakes.
This luxurious yet easy take on classic meat loaf gets stuffed with spinach, carrots, prosciutto and cheese.
While most people would serve meat loaf with red wine, this one actually tastes best with a medium-bodied white, such as a Vernaccia or Vermentino.
- Meat Loaf with Red Wine Glaze
- Meat Loaf Stuffed with Prosciutto and Spinach
- Seared Tuscan-Style Meat Loaf
More Meat Loaf Recipes
Smoky Meat Loaf with Prune Ketchup
This pistachio-studded recipe beautifully combines seasoned meat with smoky Spanish paprika, smoked salt and ground bacon.
Neapolitan Meat Loaf with Pine Nuts and Raisins
Crusty on the outside and moist and cheesy on the inside, Anna Imparato’s meat loaf is comfort food at its most luxe.
Grilled Mini Meat Loaves
The delicious individual meat loaves—made with just six ingredients and stuffed with cubes of fresh mozzarella that become warm and gooey—cook directly on the grill for less than 10 minutes.
Bison Meat Loaf
Bison, especially when it has been raised on grass, makes for a sustainable choice with brawny flavor and little fat.