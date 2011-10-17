The Best Meat Loaf Recipes

Slideshow:

3 Variations on Meat Loaf

Shea Gallante brushes his meat loaf with a red wine glaze, which caramelizes as it bakes.

This luxurious yet easy take on classic meat loaf gets stuffed with spinach, carrots, prosciutto and cheese.

While most people would serve meat loaf with red wine, this one actually tastes best with a medium-bodied white, such as a Vernaccia or Vermentino.

More Meat Loaf Recipes

This pistachio-studded recipe beautifully combines seasoned meat with smoky Spanish paprika, smoked salt and ground bacon.

Crusty on the outside and moist and cheesy on the inside, Anna Imparato’s meat loaf is comfort food at its most luxe.

The delicious individual meat loaves—made with just six ingredients and stuffed with cubes of fresh mozzarella that become warm and gooey—cook directly on the grill for less than 10 minutes.

Bison, especially when it has been raised on grass, makes for a sustainable choice with brawny flavor and little fat.



