The Best Lasagna Recipes

Slideshow: Baked Pasta Dishes Cooking Guides:

Pasta

3 Variations on Lasagna

Although we tested three different Bolognese-style lasagnas with creamy béchamel sauce, we decided that the definitive lasagna had to have tomato sauce, chunks of meat, shredded mozzarella and creamy ricotta cheese.

For this streamlined version of Fabio Trabocchi’s luxe lasagna in bianco (white lasagna), he layers flat noodles with a supremely rich sauce, along with a root-vegetable ragù, fresh mozzarella and whole basil leaves.

This hearty, meaty baked pasta is chef Tom Valenti’s ultimate make-ahead meal.

More Lasagna Recipes

Heidi Swanson’s lasagna, made with noodles broken into 1-inch pieces, features a healthy pesto made with walnuts and basil.

Chef Joanne Chang is a Harvard graduate and a former pastry chef at New York City’s Payard Pâtisserie & Bistro.

Fresh spinach ravioli are a clever shortcut for making lasagna: Each ravioli is already a mini layer of pasta, cheese and vegetable.





RELATED: More Pasta Recipes



