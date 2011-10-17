The Best Jell-o Recipes

Food & Wine’s best recipes using gelatin.
Desserts
3 Sample Recipes Using Gelatin or Jell-o
Instead of combining vodka with flavored Jell-O mix, Michael Symon concocts a refreshing mojito and stirs unflavored gelatin into the mint-and-lime-spiced rum drink to mold a fun and sophisticated version of the lowbrow shot.
This is the ne plus ultra of gelatin desserts, a sophisticated combination of fresh berries and a soft jelly flavored with the juice of the berries.
These gelées don’t depend on butter, cream or any other kind of fat for flavor.