The Best Jell-o Recipes

Food & Wine’s best recipes using gelatin.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

3 Sample Recipes Using Gelatin or Jell-o

  1. Mojito Jell-O Shots with White Rum and Fresh Mint

Instead of combining vodka with flavored Jell-O mix, Michael Symon concocts a refreshing mojito and stirs unflavored gelatin into the mint-and-lime-spiced rum drink to mold a fun and sophisticated version of the lowbrow shot.

  • Red Currant Gelée with Blackberries

    • This is the ne plus ultra of gelatin desserts, a sophisticated combination of fresh berries and a soft jelly flavored with the juice of the berries.

  • Temple Orange Gelées with Whipped Meringue

    • These gelées don’t depend on butter, cream or any other kind of fat for flavor.
