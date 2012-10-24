The Best Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

Homemade ice cream can be classic, inventive or supereasy, like Ferran Adrià’s 10-minute strawberry version. Here, Food & Wine editors and experts share their best recipes for every style.

Food & Wine
October 23, 2012

In this Article

Test Kitchen Tips

Frasca’s GorpFrasca’s GorpPhoto © Maura McEvoy.

Offbeat Ice Cream Topping

It’s easy to love gorp, the “healthy” mix of chocolate, coconut, nuts and raisins that people take along on hikes and other outdoorsy excursions for quick bursts of energy. But it’s also delicious on ice cream, and even though most people don’t hike while eating ice cream, there’s no reason not to feel good about eating it this way. Frasca’s Gorp is a great recipe.

Ice Cream Lit

There are two stellar ice cream books from San Francisco institutions. The first is the Humphrey Slocombe Ice Cream Book, from the wildly innovative ice cream makers; look for kooky flavors like Secret Breakfast (cornflake cookies and bourbon) and Red Hot Banana. The other book, from Bay Area neighbor Bi-Rite Creamery, is called Sweet Cream and Sugar Cones; recipes cover everything from custardy vanilla and chocolate to ice creams with herbs, spices, berries, nuts and tea.—Kate Heddings

Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

Vanilla Bean Ice CreamVanilla Bean Ice CreamPhoto © Frances Janisch.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

This exceptionally creamy ice cream relies on two unexpected ingredients: corn starch (to help thicken it) and cream cheese (to make it scoopable).  Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered PretzelsGuinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered PretzelsPhoto © Maura McEvoy.

Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered Pretzels

This ice cream has a strong, malty Guinness flavor that goes supremely well with salty, milk chocolate-covered pretzels. If you don’t want to make the chocolate-covered pretzels, they’re easy enough to buy.  Roman’s Dairy-Free Chocolate-Coconut Ice CreamRoman’s Dairy-Free Chocolate-Coconut Ice CreamPhoto © Quentin Bacon.

Roman’s Dairy-Free Chocolate-Coconut Ice Cream

Rori Trovato of Rori’s Artisanal Creamery in Santa Barbara, California, creates all kinds of ice creams. Ironically, her son, Roman, has become lactose-intolerant. “Poor guy,” Trovato says. “His mom opens an ice cream shop and he can’t have any!” That’s why she created this dairy-free flavor. 

Once-a-Year Cheesecake Ice Cream

Most of Leslie Newman’s family meals end sweetly but sensibly with fresh fruit, simple sorbets, frozen yogurt and a plate of cookies. But once a year they just have to have cheesecake ice cream, a fabulously rich dessert that’s very easy to make and very hard to stop eating.

Superquick Strawberry Ice Cream

Ferran Adrià popularized savory ice creams in flavors like polenta. Here, he shows his inventiveness in a different way, by revealing how to make a delicious helado without an ice cream maker; he just purees frozen fruit in a food processor. It doesn’t get much simpler.

Ice Cream Recipes More Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

Ice Cream Sundaes, Sandwiches and More

Best-Ever Banana SplitsBest-Ever Banana SplitsWhat makes these banana splits from Sweet Rose Creamery in Santa Monica, California, so good is the insanely fudgy chocolate sauce coupled with the light, crunchy almond topping.© Tina Rupp Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream SandwichesOatmeal Cookie Ice Cream SandwichesThese ice cream sandwiches can be made ahead and frozen for up to one week.© Julie Craig Ice Cream BonbonsIce Cream BonbonsAt the Penny Ice Creamery in Santa Cruz, California, Kendra Baker uses caramel ice cream in her bonbons, which have a silky chocolate shell and flaky sea salt on top.© Tina Rupp

Ice Cream Recipes More Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ice Cream Recipes More Ice Cream Sundaes

More Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts:

Frozen DessertsFrozen Desserts America’s Best Ice Cream CitiesAmerica’s Best Ice Cream Cities Weird Ice CreamOffbeat Ice Cream Creations  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up