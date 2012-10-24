The Best Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

In this Article

Test Kitchen Tips

Frasca’s GorpPhoto © Maura McEvoy.

Offbeat Ice Cream Topping

It’s easy to love gorp, the “healthy” mix of chocolate, coconut, nuts and raisins that people take along on hikes and other outdoorsy excursions for quick bursts of energy. But it’s also delicious on ice cream, and even though most people don’t hike while eating ice cream, there’s no reason not to feel good about eating it this way. Frasca’s Gorp is a great recipe.

Ice Cream Lit

There are two stellar ice cream books from San Francisco institutions. The first is the Humphrey Slocombe Ice Cream Book, from the wildly innovative ice cream makers; look for kooky flavors like Secret Breakfast (cornflake cookies and bourbon) and Red Hot Banana. The other book, from Bay Area neighbor Bi-Rite Creamery, is called Sweet Cream and Sugar Cones; recipes cover everything from custardy vanilla and chocolate to ice creams with herbs, spices, berries, nuts and tea.—Kate Heddings

Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

Vanilla Bean Ice CreamPhoto © Frances Janisch.

This exceptionally creamy ice cream relies on two unexpected ingredients: corn starch (to help thicken it) and cream cheese (to make it scoopable). Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered PretzelsPhoto © Maura McEvoy.

This ice cream has a strong, malty Guinness flavor that goes supremely well with salty, milk chocolate-covered pretzels. If you don’t want to make the chocolate-covered pretzels, they’re easy enough to buy. Roman’s Dairy-Free Chocolate-Coconut Ice CreamPhoto © Quentin Bacon.

Rori Trovato of Rori’s Artisanal Creamery in Santa Barbara, California, creates all kinds of ice creams. Ironically, her son, Roman, has become lactose-intolerant. “Poor guy,” Trovato says. “His mom opens an ice cream shop and he can’t have any!” That’s why she created this dairy-free flavor.

Most of Leslie Newman’s family meals end sweetly but sensibly with fresh fruit, simple sorbets, frozen yogurt and a plate of cookies. But once a year they just have to have cheesecake ice cream, a fabulously rich dessert that’s very easy to make and very hard to stop eating.

Ferran Adrià popularized savory ice creams in flavors like polenta. Here, he shows his inventiveness in a different way, by revealing how to make a delicious helado without an ice cream maker; he just purees frozen fruit in a food processor. It doesn’t get much simpler.

More Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

Ice Cream Sundaes, Sandwiches and More

Best-Ever Banana SplitsWhat makes these banana splits from Sweet Rose Creamery in Santa Monica, California, so good is the insanely fudgy chocolate sauce coupled with the light, crunchy almond topping.© Tina Rupp Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream SandwichesThese ice cream sandwiches can be made ahead and frozen for up to one week.© Julie Craig Ice Cream BonbonsAt the Penny Ice Creamery in Santa Cruz, California, Kendra Baker uses caramel ice cream in her bonbons, which have a silky chocolate shell and flaky sea salt on top.© Tina Rupp

More Ice Cream Sandwiches

More Ice Cream Sundaes

More Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts:

Frozen Desserts America’s Best Ice Cream Cities Offbeat Ice Cream Creations