The Best Eggplant Recipes

Here, classic eggplant recipes like baba ghanoush and eggplant parmesan, plus creative preparations from star chefs.
Best Eggplant Recipes
Sardinian Stuffed Eggplant Recipe© Quentin Bacon
Eggplant Parm
Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone, chefs at NYC’s Torrisi Italian Specialties and Parm, have a knack for creating ultimate versions of Italian-American classics like a basil-rich eggplant parmesan.
Sardinian Stuffed Eggplant (photo)
Chef Efisio Farris says that his mother used only eggplants from the first pick of the season (le primizie) for this dish because of their supple texture and earthy-sweet flavor without a hint of bitterness. But if you don’t have the primizie option, you should seek out firm, heavy eggplants with smooth, evenly colored skin. Check for ripeness by pressing them lightly; if this leaves an imprint, the eggplant is ready to use.
Eggplant Caponata
Sicily’s caponata is a tangy eggplant salad served as a side dish or appetizer. This version adds bits of velvety avocado.
Baba Ghanoush
Japanese eggplants star in Sam Mogannam’s delicious version of this classic Middle Eastern spread.
Eggplant Compote
Joël Robuchon ingeniously softens spongy eggplant by steaming it instead of sautéing it in oil. “Usually, cooked eggplant absorbs so much oil and becomes full of fat,” he says.
More Eggplant Recipes & Tips
