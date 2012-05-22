The Best Deviled Egg Recipes

Food & Wine's best deviled eggs recipes.
3 Variations on Deviled Eggs
This classic version, made with two kinds of mustard and served with paprika, is a specialty of Alexis Swanson Traina’s family cook, Terry Sweetland.
Smoky Spanish pimentón makes these eggs distinctive.
The stuffed eggs can be refrigerated for up to 4 hours.
More Deviled Egg Recipes
Deviled Eggs with Shrimp and Radishes
The shrimp add a briny sweetness to the egg filling.
Smoked Trout Deviled Eggs
Eggs with Brown Butter and Salmon Caviar
Instead of the usual deviled egg, Grace Parisi tops hard-boiled eggs with julienned radish, salmon caviar and brown butter for a refined but tempting hors d’oeuvre.