The Best Deviled Egg Recipes

Food & Wine's best deviled eggs recipes.

Food & Wine
May 22, 2012

3 Variations on Deviled Eggs

This classic version, made with two kinds of mustard and served with paprika, is a specialty of Alexis Swanson Traina’s family cook, Terry Sweetland.

Smoky Spanish pimentón makes these eggs distinctive.

The stuffed eggs can be refrigerated for up to 4 hours.

  1. Classic Deviled Eggs
  2. Smoky Deviled Eggs
  3. Deviled Eggs

More Deviled Egg Recipes

Deviled Eggs with Shrimp and Radishes

The shrimp add a briny sweetness to the egg filling.

Smoked Trout Deviled Eggs

Mixologist Audrey Saunders named her sultry cocktail lounge for a 19th-century British officers’ club in Burma known for impeccable drinks.

Eggs with Brown Butter and Salmon Caviar

Instead of the usual deviled egg, Grace Parisi tops hard-boiled eggs with julienned radish, salmon caviar and brown butter for a refined but tempting hors d’oeuvre.

Smoked Sturgeon with Deviled Eggs and Basil-Rose Mayonnaise


