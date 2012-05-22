The Best Deviled Egg Recipes

3 Variations on Deviled Eggs

This classic version, made with two kinds of mustard and served with paprika, is a specialty of Alexis Swanson Traina’s family cook, Terry Sweetland.

Smoky Spanish pimentón makes these eggs distinctive.

The stuffed eggs can be refrigerated for up to 4 hours.

More Deviled Egg Recipes

The shrimp add a briny sweetness to the egg filling.

Mixologist Audrey Saunders named her sultry cocktail lounge for a 19th-century British officers’ club in Burma known for impeccable drinks.

Instead of the usual deviled egg, Grace Parisi tops hard-boiled eggs with julienned radish, salmon caviar and brown butter for a refined but tempting hors d’oeuvre.



