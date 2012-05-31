The Best Cucumber Recipes

Best Cucumber Recipes

Cucumber-Rye Tea Sandwiches© Con Poulos

Cucumbers star two ways in these Southern-style tea sandwiches. Seedless cucumber gets grated and mixed with cream cheese for a delicious spread, and slices of Persian cucumbers make a crunchy topping.

This green salad contains no lettuce and no vinaigrette—just cucumbers, peas, parsley and basil in a tangy yogurt dressing.

Koreans eat kimchi—a garlicky, chile-laden pickle—at almost every meal. Traditionally, kimchi needs days, even weeks, to ferment, but David Chang’s kimchi is ready in 45 minutes. A highly addictive hot dog condiment, it’s best served right away, when the cucumbers are still juicy.

The taste of the Mediterranean shines through in this airy feta spread that’s served with olive oil-marinated cucumbers.

These pickled cucumbers get a bit of heat from dried red chiles, but they’re a classic foil for ultra-spicy Sichuan Chinese dishes.

More Cucumber Recipes & Tips:

