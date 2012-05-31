The Best Cucumber Recipes

Crunchy, cool cucumbers are amazingly versatile. Here, Food & Wine’s best recipes for pickled cucumbers, cucumber sandwiches and more.

Food & Wine
May 31, 2012

Best Cucumber Recipes

Cucumber-Rye Tea Sandwich RecipeCucumber-Rye Tea Sandwiches© Con Poulos

Cucumber-Rye Tea Sandwiches (photo)

Cucumbers star two ways in these Southern-style tea sandwiches. Seedless cucumber gets grated and mixed with cream cheese for a delicious spread, and slices of Persian cucumbers make a crunchy topping.

Cucumber and Baby Pea Salad

This green salad contains no lettuce and no vinaigrette—just cucumbers, peas, parsley and basil in a tangy yogurt dressing.

Quick Kimchi Cucumbers

Koreans eat kimchi—a garlicky, chile-laden pickle—at almost every meal. Traditionally, kimchi needs days, even weeks, to ferment, but David Chang’s kimchi is ready in 45 minutes. A highly addictive hot dog condiment, it’s best served right away, when the cucumbers are still juicy.

Whipped Feta with Cucumbers

The taste of the Mediterranean shines through in this airy feta spread that’s served with olive oil-marinated cucumbers.

Sichuan Pickled Cucumbers

These pickled cucumbers get a bit of heat from dried red chiles, but they’re a classic foil for ultra-spicy Sichuan Chinese dishes.

More Cucumber Recipes & Tips:

Cucumber and Baby Pea SaladMore Cucumber Recipes Cucumber Dill Pickles RecipePickling Guide Heirloom Tomato Salad with Basil VinaigretteMore Recipes for Summer Produce

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up