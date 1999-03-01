The Best Comfort Food in America

A life of haute cuisine can be grueling. After too many nights of foie gras this and spun-sugar that, it's impossible not to fantasize about crispy, tender fried chicken (the kind that comes with a side of greens and a moist towelette) and apple pie with a juicy filling in a buttery crust. On these pages F&W staffers past and present recall the best comfort food they've ever had, from diners, dives and white-tablecloth restaurants across the country. Macaroni and cheese today, scallops and truffles tomorrow--now that's a balanced diet.