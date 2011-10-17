The Best Chicken Salad Recipes

Food & Wine's best chicken salad recipes.
Slideshow: Main-Course SaladsCooking Guides:
Chicken
5 Variations on Chicken Salad
The surplus chicken, pickled vegetables and marinade from the banh mi can be transformed into a salad—in just 15 minutes.
This version of chicken salad mixes store-bought roasted chicken with blue cheese, grapes, celery and sunflower seeds.
This sweet-tangy curried chicken salad, tossed with mango and crunchy toasted almonds, was invented to honor the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, and served at her coronation luncheon.
