The Best Chicken Salad Recipes

Food & Wine's best chicken salad recipes.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

5 Variations on Chicken Salad

The surplus chicken, pickled vegetables and marinade from the banh mi can be transformed into a salad—in just 15 minutes.

This version of chicken salad mixes store-bought roasted chicken with blue cheese, grapes, celery and sunflower seeds.

This sweet-tangy curried chicken salad, tossed with mango and crunchy toasted almonds, was invented to honor the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, and served at her coronation luncheon.

  1. Vietnamese Chicken Salad
  2. Chicken Salad with Blue Cheese and Grapes
  3. Coronation Chicken Salad with Mangoes and Almonds
  4. Waldorf Chicken Salad
  5. Indian-Spiced Chicken Salad Sandwiches
     

