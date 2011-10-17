The Best Chicken and Dumplings Recipes

Food & Wine’s best chicken and dumplings recipes.

October 17, 2011

3 Variations on Chicken and Dumplings

Home cook Helen Cribbs insists on all-purpose flour, rather than self-rising flour, to keep her tender noodlelike dumplings chewy, not doughy.

Baking these easy dumplings right on top of the simmering stew makes them extra fluffy.

The chicken stock and sour cream both serve a dual purpose here: They moisten the biscuits and enrich the thick, luscious sauce.

  1. Mrs. Cribbs’s Chicken and Dumplings
  2. Stovetop Chicken and Dumplings
  3. Chicken Goulash with Biscuit Dumplings

More Chicken and Dumplings Recipes

Thai Chicken Stew with Potato-Chive Dumplings

This easy version of Chef Pino Maffeo’s vibrant, spicy, warming stew uses baby bok choy, an easy-to-find Chinese green, while chives stud his plump potato dumplings.

Chicken Soup with Whole-Wheat Dumplings


