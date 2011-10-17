The Best Carrot Cake Recipes

Slideshow: Layer Cakes Cooking Guides:

3 Variations on Carrot Cake

Carrot cake, that 1970s favorite, has a new audience at luxe restaurants like Manhattan’s Le Bernardin.

Inspired by his time apprenticing in Italy, chef Scott Howell uses mascarpone in this light and lemony frosting instead of cream cheese—carrot cake’s more classic partner.

Because it’s not overly sweet or rich, this dessert—a cross between a coarse-textured flourless nut cake and a carrot cake—would be perfect with a glass of sweet wine.

