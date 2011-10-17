The Best Carrot Cake Recipes

Food & Wine's best carrot cake recipes.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Desserts

3 Variations on Carrot Cake

  1. Classic Carrot Cake with Fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting

Carrot cake, that 1970s favorite, has a new audience at luxe restaurants like Manhattan’s Le Bernardin.

  • Carrot Cake with Lemon Mascarpone Frosting

    • Inspired by his time apprenticing in Italy, chef Scott Howell uses mascarpone in this light and lemony frosting instead of cream cheese—carrot cake’s more classic partner.

  • Almond and Carrot Cake

    • Because it’s not overly sweet or rich, this dessert—a cross between a coarse-textured flourless nut cake and a carrot cake—would be perfect with a glass of sweet wine.

