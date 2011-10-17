The Best Broccoli Salad Recipes

Food & Wine's best broccoli salad recipes.
Slideshow: Make-Ahead Picnic SaladsCooking Guides:
Vegetables
5 Variations on Broccoli Salad
The dominant elements here are horseradish and broccoli, not meat.
Kimchi, added here for heat, is a Korean condiment that is also commonly eaten in Japan.
Chef Jeremy Fox combines two antioxidant-packed vegetables—broccoli and red peppers—in this hearty, Spanish-inspired salad studded with pine nuts and golden raisins.
Related: Best Salad Recipes
Once it’s been toasted in a saucepan with some butter and boiled (only 20 minutes), barley is a terrific showcase for superfresh vegetables
- Roast-Beef and Broccoli Salad with Creamy Horseradish Dressing
- Spicy Beef and Broccoli Salad with Kimchi
- Broccoli à la Catalan
- Warm Broccoli and Barley Pilaf
- Tangy Broccoli Salad with Buttermilk Dressing