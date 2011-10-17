The Best Broccoli Salad Recipes

Slideshow: Make-Ahead Picnic Salads Cooking Guides:

Vegetables

5 Variations on Broccoli Salad

The dominant elements here are horseradish and broccoli, not meat.

Kimchi, added here for heat, is a Korean condiment that is also commonly eaten in Japan.

Chef Jeremy Fox combines two antioxidant-packed vegetables—broccoli and red peppers—in this hearty, Spanish-inspired salad studded with pine nuts and golden raisins.

Related: Best Salad Recipes

Once it’s been toasted in a saucepan with some butter and boiled (only 20 minutes), barley is a terrific showcase for superfresh vegetables



