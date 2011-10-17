The Best Blueberry Cobbler Recipes

Food & Wine’s best blueberry pie and cobbler recipes.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Blueberry Cobbler

A seasonal variation on the cobbler, a pre-Prohibition cocktail made with sugar and fresh fruit—blueberries in summer, tart Concord grapes in autumn.

Blueberry Pie

Combined with orange zest, allspice really brings out the blueberry flavor without overpowering the fruit.

Old-Fashioned Blueberry Pie

To serve 12 people, you will need to make two pies.

Deep-Dish Blueberry Pie

Blueberry-Pecan Crunch Pie


