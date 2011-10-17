The Best Blackberry Cobbler Recipes

Slideshow: Fruit Cobblers and Crisps Cooking Guides:

Desserts

3 Variations on Blackberry Cobbler

The Van Wyck family borrowed this recipe from family friend Ben Hussman, who got it from her housekeeper and favorite Southern cook, Mable Sanders.

Although Randy Windham's dessert was inspired by the homey peach cobblers his grandmother made when he was a child, he sometimes bakes it in individual ramekins for a more elegant touch.

Sweet nectarines, tart blackberries and a crumbly crust call for a full-fledged sweet dessert wine.

