The Best Blackberry Cobbler Recipes

Food & Wine’s best blackberry pie and cobbler recipes.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

3 Variations on Blackberry Cobbler

  1. Blackberry Cobbler

The Van Wyck family borrowed this recipe from family friend Ben Hussman, who got it from her housekeeper and favorite Southern cook, Mable Sanders.

  • Peach and Blackberry Cobbler

    • Although Randy Windham's dessert was inspired by the homey peach cobblers his grandmother made when he was a child, he sometimes bakes it in individual ramekins for a more elegant touch.

  • Nectarine and Blackberry Cobbler

    • Sweet nectarines, tart blackberries and a crumbly crust call for a full-fledged sweet dessert wine.
