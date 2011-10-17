The Best Beef Stew Recipes

Food & Wine's best beef stew recipes

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

3 Variations on Beef Stew

For many Americans, the quintessential French stew is boeuf bourguignon—beef cooked in Burgundy red wine.

This beef stew gives you everything you want in comfort food—it’s hearty and satisfying—but what makes it stand out is its subtle, sophisticated use of coriander and fenugreek seeds.

Gail Hobbs-Page developed this beef stew recipe with chuck in mind, marinating it overnight to tenderize it, simmering it slowly, then adding port, red wine and porcini mushrooms to create a rich, deeply flavored sauce.

  1. Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce
  2. Beef Stew
  3. Beef Stew with Port and Porcini


