The Best Apple Crisp & Pie Recipes

Food & Wine's best apple pie and apple crisp recipes.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Pies and TartsSlideshow: Pies and TartsFruit Cobblers and CrispsSlideshow: Fruit Cobblers and Crisps

User Feedback on Apple Pie and Crisp Recipes

  1. Pear and Apple Oat Crisp

“This was absolutely awesome. I took it to a potluck and it was gone in a flash. People went back for more but they were too late.”
Posted by maryl929lud on January 5, 2009

  • Warm Apple and Dried Cherry Crisp

    • “Easy, fast, kind of healthy, and not overly sweet.”
    Posted by aegis on August 21, 2007

  • Double-Crust Apple Pie

    • “Made it this weekend and have never had a better apple pie. Just perfect, as the title suggests.”
    —Posted by chickpea November 17, 2008

  • Perfect Apple Pie

    • “I made this pie sunday for my Mother’s 82nd birthday. She loved it! It’s been awhile since I made pie crust from scratch but it turned out great. It was both beautiful and delicious.”
    —Posted by memedixie on October 13, 2008
    Try two risk-free issues of Food & Wine!

    You May Like

    Read More

    DELICIOUS DEAL

    12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
    Subscribe & Save

    Sign Up for Our Newsletter

    Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
    Sign up