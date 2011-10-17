The Best Alfredo Sauce Recipes

Slideshow: Pasta Cooking Guides:

Pasta

3 Variations on Pasta with Fettucini Alfredo Sauce

Ready to go at a moment’s notice, this asparagus-embellished classic is not only creamy, quick, and delicious, but it dirties only one pot.

A mostly dry, floral and spicy wine, such as Gewürztraminer, would provide the contrast this rich dish needs.

More Fettucini Alfredo Sauce Recipes

Instead of using heavy cream, this tangy, spicy dish calls for low-fat yogurt, which is packed with protein and calcium.

Quick-cooking pork tenderloin stars here with a strong back-up from just-wilted ribbons of escarole, and a touch of mustard to complement both.

The spiral shape of the fusilli scoops up plenty of creamy sauce.



RELATED: More Pasta Recipes



