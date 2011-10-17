The Best Alfredo Sauce Recipes

Food & Wine's best Alfredo sauce recipes.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

3 Variations on Pasta with Fettucini Alfredo Sauce

Ready to go at a moment’s notice, this asparagus-embellished classic is not only creamy, quick, and delicious, but it dirties only one pot.

A mostly dry, floral and spicy wine, such as Gewürztraminer, would provide the contrast this rich dish needs.

  1. Fettuccine Alfredo with Asparagus
  2. Virginia Fettuccine Alfredo
  3. Rigatoni alla Panna

More Fettucini Alfredo Sauce Recipes

Spaghetti with Lemon, Chile and Creamy Spinach

Instead of using heavy cream, this tangy, spicy dish calls for low-fat yogurt, which is packed with protein and calcium.

Ziti with Pork and Escarole in Creamy Thyme Sauce

Quick-cooking pork tenderloin stars here with a strong back-up from just-wilted ribbons of escarole, and a touch of mustard to complement both.

Fusilli with Artichoke Hearts and Parmesan Cream

The spiral shape of the fusilli scoops up plenty of creamy sauce.

