The Beauty of Speed

You're young and stylish, hate your boring marketing job and love cooking for pals. So what do you do? Christine Dimmick, a barely 30-year-old New Yorker and Martha Stewart wanna-be, asked herself this question four years ago, and it changed her life. Looking for a creative outlet, she came across a book on how to make natural bath products, then spent an evening in her favorite room--the kitchen--stirring up lotion. She poured it into the handiest container, an Italian preserves jar, and that's how The Good Home Company was born. When Dimmick isn't whipping up lotions, soaps and scrubs in her kitchen, she's making dinner there, with speedy recipes like Caesar salad and manicotti. This doyenne of down-home hip can't slow down: the author of Home File: A Realistic Decorating Guide for Real Life, she has plans for a second book as well as for a TV series. Someone who can package homemade quality as a modern notion is sure to inspire followers.