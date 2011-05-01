The Barcelona City Guide

Getting into Barcelona's food-focused speakeasies is harder than scoring a seat at Ferran Adrià's new tapas spot, Tickets.
Underground Restaurants in Barcelona
Dopo
To book a table at Dopo, where star chef Jordi Vilá offers a pizza-tasting menu, you must call an unlisted reservation line.
Tintoreria Dontell
Hidden behind a dry cleaner, Tintoreria Dontell has ambitious food like daikon stuffed with pig feet.
Mutis
Mutis, the most covert lounge (Shakira couldn't get in), attracts top Spanish chefs with classic Catalan dishes, cocktails and live jazz.