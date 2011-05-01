The Barcelona City Guide

Underground Restaurants in Barcelona

To book a table at Dopo, where star chef Jordi Vilá offers a pizza-tasting menu, you must call an unlisted reservation line.

Hidden behind a dry cleaner, Tintoreria Dontell has ambitious food like daikon stuffed with pig feet.

Mutis, the most covert lounge (Shakira couldn't get in), attracts top Spanish chefs with classic Catalan dishes, cocktails and live jazz.