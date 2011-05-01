The Barcelona City Guide

Getting into Barcelona's food-focused speakeasies is harder than scoring a seat at Ferran Adrià's new tapas spot, Tickets.

Food & Wine
May 01, 2011

Underground Restaurants in Barcelona

Dopo

To book a table at Dopo, where star chef Jordi Vilá offers a pizza-tasting menu, you must call an unlisted reservation line.

Tintoreria Dontell

Hidden behind a dry cleaner, Tintoreria Dontell has ambitious food like daikon stuffed with pig feet.

Mutis

Mutis, the most covert lounge (Shakira couldn't get in), attracts top Spanish chefs with classic Catalan dishes, cocktails and live jazz.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up