The Asian Spa Experience

Asian-themed spas are the latest must-have amenity at luxury resorts. The most ambitious new U.S. property with such a spa is The Setai in Miami's South Beach, managed by GHM, the company run by Aman founder Adrian Zecha. The resort includes a 40-story condo tower, a 75-room Art Deco hotel and a 10,000-square-foot spa offering innovative treatments influenced by Thai, Balinese, Malaysian and Himalayan traditions. Chef Shaun Danyel Hergatt, who oversees the Setai's four restaurants, creates healthy Asian dishes, like the ones here, geared for spa guests (888-625-7500).

Asia's Best New Spas

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong opens this fall with an ambitious 21,000-square-foot spa, which will offer treatments inspired by ancient Chinese, Balinese and Thai therapies. The steam room will have as its centerpiece an enormous amethyst crystal—reputed to have calming powers—which will cast a purple glow over the space (800-526-6566).

Four Seasons Resort Langkawi in Malaysia has a stunning spa made up of pavilions surrounded by lotus ponds. Many of the treatments incorporate local ingredients revered for their therapeutic properties. In the signature Urut Melayu massage, guests are slathered with melayu oil, a blend of lemongrass, lime, ylang-ylang, melaleuca (tea tree) and grapefruit oils (800-819-5053).

—Jen Murphy

Europe's New Asian-Style Spas

Hotel Bel-Ami in Paris, overseen by trendsetting hotelier Grace Leo-Andrieu, recently launched Espace Harmonie, a new spa headed by a specialist in traditional Tibetan medicine. Signature treatments include the Art of Tibetan Massage, which applies pressure on meridian points to stimulate the internal organs (011-33-14-261-5353).

Beau-Rivage Palace in Lausanne, Switzerland, teams up with renowned Parisian spa Cinq Mondes to open a new 15,000-foot space this fall; it will focus on treatments derived from Japanese and Taoist rituals. Guests can soak in a Japanese bath filled with flower petals and essential oils, then have a Taoist massage, which includes a coating in warm oil followed by an acupressure-style rub (011-41-21-613-3333).

—J.M.