The Artisan’s Touch: A Handmade Tale in Recipes & Style

From the Loom

Lattice-crusted Minestrone Pot Pie and Breadstick Twists & Textured Porcelain Recipes

THE ARTISAN

Alyssa Ettinger Design

After working as a lifestyle-magazine editor for 17 years, Alyssa Ettinger was inspired to start making coasters by pressing old cable-knit sweaters into clay. The result was so gorgeous and tactile that she developed a line of porcelain bowls, espresso cups, tumblers and vases, which she sells in patterns ranging from delicate knits to chunky weaves. "They’re deceptive," says the Brooklyn, New York–based Ettinger. "You expect the pieces to feel warm and soft like a sweater, but instead, they’re smooth and pearl-like" (bowl, $65; tumbler, $35; Aran knit cable vase, $120; espresso cup, $50 for set of two; alyssaettinger.com).

NOTE: F&W photographed the Lattice-Crusted Minestrone Pot Pie in an Alyssa Ettinger Design bowl that is not oven-safe. Do not bake in this porcelain at home.

From the Forest

Asian bar mix & gold-painted ginkgo leaf

Cashews with Crispy Sage and Garlic & Willow Leaf

Toasted Pumpkin Seeds & Gold Wire–edged Nest

THE ARTISANS

Kiln Enamel

At Kiln Enamel in Brooklyn, New York, interior designer Elissa Ehlin and furniture maker James Leritz create beautifully enameled plates and bowls, such as one shaped like a ginkgo leaf, its stem coated in 24-karat gold ("Ginkgo Leaf" bowl, holding bar mix, $312; "Willow Leaf" bowl, holding cashews, $284; kilnenamel.com).

White Forest Pottery

"Nature is my library of ideas," says designer Nancy Bauch. On walks through the woods near her home in New York’s Hudson Valley, she gets inspired to make pieces such as a nestlike porcelain bowl rimmed with gold wire ("Gold Weave" bowl, holding pumpkin seeds, $75; 800-370-3350 or whiteforestpottery.com).

Coe & Waito

Slip casting—a mass-production method of shaping clay with molds—is applied on a smaller scale at Alissa Coe and Carly Waito’s Toronto studio. They also hand-pinch porcelain dishes "for an obvious human touch," Coe says (nesting bowls, $140 for set of five; 416-254-1606 or coeandwaito.com).

Asian Bar Mix

Mix 2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, 2 teaspoons soy sauce, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper and 1/2 teaspoon each of Chinese five-spice powder and kosher salt. Add 1 cup each of sesame sticks and wasabi peas, 1/2 cup each of raw almonds and unsalted roasted peanuts and 1 sheet of nori, cut into small rectangles. Toss well. Spread the mix on a baking sheet and roast at 250° for 1 hour, stirring once, until the nuts are toasted and the coating is dry. Let cool before serving. Makes 3 cups.

Cashews with Crispy Sage and Garlic

In a medium skillet, fry 2 sliced garlic cloves in olive oil until lightly golden. Add 12 sage leaves and 1 tablespoon chopped sage to the skillet and cook until crisp; drain on paper towels. Add 2 cups raw cashews to the skillet and cook, stirring, until golden; drain on paper towels. Toss with the garlic, sage and salt. Let cool, then serve. Makes 2 cups.

From Nature

Tagliatelle with Mussels and Tarragon & Celadon-Glazed Porcelain Bowls

White Bike Ceramics

At her Brooklyn, New York, studio, Lauren Adams of White Bike Ceramics works with a special porcelain normally used to make dolls, which gives her bowls, cups and vases an amazingly smooth finish. She sometimes etches abstract designs on her works, like the scattering of slate-gray pinpricks on some pieces of her "Roebling" line ("Roebling" juice tumbler, $90 for set of two; "Roebling" salad bowl, $60; whitebikeceramics.com).

Dbo Home

Dana Brandwein Oates of dbO Home in Litchfield County, Connecticut, sources her refined porcelain from England: "It’s very white and very strong, so I can make pieces that look fragile but are durable." Oates often makes impressions in the clay with elements from nature—deeply grained wood, for example, which creates a texture like tree bark ("Burl" platter, $52; "Burl" dipper bowl, holding salts, $36 for set of three; 860-364-6008 or dbohome.com).

Gleena

Russian-born artist Asya Palatova studied drawing before founding Gleena (the Russian word for clay) in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. "There’s a certain sensuality in the female form and in shapes found in nature, and I like to translate that to my work," she says, as demonstrated in her elongated porcelain "Petal" bowls with a celadon glaze, which were inspired by cherry blossom petals ("Petal" bowls, $35 each; 401-724-0480 or gleena.com).

From the Sunset

Caramel–Passion Fruit Sundaes & Murano Glass and Stoneware Vases

United Glass Blowing

After spending two years apprenticing in Italy with a world-renowned glass sculptor, Caleb Siemon returned to Southern California and opened United Glass Blowing in 1999. His glossy, banded bowls and vases are handblown using traditional Murano techniques, but they have Scandinavian-inspired shapes. "The Italians have mastered color application," Siemon says, "but I prefer to combine that with the simple, graceful lines of Scandinavian glass." He obsesses over color combinations, sometimes creating more than 20 of them before finally settling on one. "Mixing colors is a lot like cooking," Siemon says. "You have to go through a lot of different versions before you get it right" (tall amber bottle with orange and brown bands, $900; small ivory/tea bowl at far right, $300; 888-578-9504 or unitedglassblowing.com).

Sara Paloma

Sara Paloma hand-throws stoneware bottles and vases in a range of shapes, from tall, narrow 16-inch "skyscrapers" to squat four-inch forms. Grouped together, the vases resemble the silhouettes of buildings near the artist’s studio in the small industrial city of Emeryville, California. "City skylines, urban architecture and freeway passes influence my work just as much as nature," says Paloma, who balances her urban sensibility with muted, earth-tone glazes (16-inch tan striped bottle, $150; four-inch tan striped bottle, $80; 510-701-5167 or sarapaloma.com).