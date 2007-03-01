The Artisanal Soda Trend

Ratha Tep
March 01, 2007

Oregon Blackberry

Hot Lips is now bottling its sodas—previously offered only on tap at its five pizza shops in Portland, Oregon—in flavors like blackberry, made with fresh-pressed organic berries ($2; hotlipspizza.com).

Hawaiian Vanilla

Waialua Soda Works’s Vanilla Cream soda recently became available outside of the Hawaiian Islands. It’s flavored with local vanilla and honey and has a lovely, rich taste ($1.09; popsoda.com).

English Dandelion

Made by British soda company Fentimans, founded in 1905, this compelling, ginger-spiked dandelion-and-burdock drink is now for sale in the United States ($1.95; chelseamarketbaskets.com).

