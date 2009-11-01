Thanksgiving Wines: 4 Favorite Varietals

A good Thanksgiving wine is bold and fruity enough to stand up to The Meal—and doesn’t cost much.

Thomas Ryder
November 01, 2009

Côtes-du-Rhône

These red wines offer flavors of dark cherries, pepper and violets. We like: E. Guigal, Coudoulet de Beaucastel, J.L. Chave Selection Mon Coeur, Terminus.

Zinfandel

Briary, berry-rich, spicy reds primarily made in California. We like: Seghesio Sonoma County, St. Francis Old Vines Sonoma County, Gallo Family Vineyards Frei Ranch, Cline Ancient Vines, Ridge Sonoma County Three Valleys.

Sauvignon Blanc

Wines from the Marlborough region of New Zealand have sharp, citrusy flavors of grapefruit, lemon and orange and notes of pear and grass. We like: Cloudy Bay, Villa Maria, Kim Crawford, Nobilo, Matua.

Gewürztraminer

Assertive whites, these have flavors of lychee, grapefruit and peach. We prefer dry or just slightly off-dry styles with the Thanksgiving meal. We like: From Alsace, Trimbach, Zind-Humbrecht. From the U.S., Philo Ridge, Montinore Estate, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Navarro, Hermann J. Wiemer.

