Thanksgiving Turkey

There may be a few cooks who have roasted more turkeys than Pam Anderson has in the past seven years, but no one has spent as much time analyzing the process. After roasting literally hundreds of birds for her book, The Perfect Recipe (Houghton Mifflin), she's distilled the wisdom she gained into one perfect turkey recipe. You'll find it here, as well as many tricks she's picked up from her scores of tests.
