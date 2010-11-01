Thanksgiving Tips: Improving Storebought Dishes

Sam Mogannam shares speedy tips for giving store-bought holiday dishes a great flavor upgrade.
1. Squash Soup
In a skillet, lightly fry sage leaves in a few tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil. Garnish the soup with the sage and a drizzle of the fragrant cooking oil.
2. Cranberry Sauce
In a saucepan, gently simmer fresh orange juice with finely grated fresh ginger until reduced by three-fourths. Stir in the cranberry sauce and simmer briefly.
3. Dressing
In a saucepan, sauté diced onions, mushrooms and celery with fresh herbs such as sage, thyme or savory; fold into the dressing and moisten with warm, low-sodium chicken broth.
4. Gravy
In a pot, sauté minced shallots and mushrooms in butter until golden; add a splash of red wine and reduce until evaporated. Stir in the gravy and some minced fresh thyme.
Plus: Great Thanksgiving Recipes & Wines
F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving GuideGary Vaynerchuk's Thanksgiving Wine Picks Cranberries