Thanksgiving Tips: Improving Storebought Dishes

1. Squash Soup

In a skillet, lightly fry sage leaves in a few tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil. Garnish the soup with the sage and a drizzle of the fragrant cooking oil.

2. Cranberry Sauce

In a saucepan, gently simmer fresh orange juice with finely grated fresh ginger until reduced by three-fourths. Stir in the cranberry sauce and simmer briefly.

3. Dressing

In a saucepan, sauté diced onions, mushrooms and celery with fresh herbs such as sage, thyme or savory; fold into the dressing and moisten with warm, low-sodium chicken broth.

4. Gravy

In a pot, sauté minced shallots and mushrooms in butter until golden; add a splash of red wine and reduce until evaporated. Stir in the gravy and some minced fresh thyme.

