From F&W's dynamic test-kitchen duo, Marcia Kiesel and Grace Parisi, come innovative starters, soups and sides for Thanksgiving. Kiesel and Parisi make everyday ingredients seem extraordinary by using them in clever ways. Some of their recipes reflect culinary trends (the spicy Jamaican carrot soup, for instance, reveals a tropical influence); others offer a twist on the classics, such as the rich potato gratin with artichokes.