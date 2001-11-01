Thanksgiving Recipes: Master Recipe Index

We've assembled a collection of our favorite Thanksgiving dishes, from starters to desserts.
TIPS FOR A PERFECT THANKSGIVING FEAST
Five Tips for a Perfect Turkey
Gravy Tips
Leftover Turkey Tips
More Perfect-Turkey Tips
Recipe Rescue: Perfect Gravy
Roasting the Turkey
HORS D'OEUVRES
White Bean Crostini with Spicy CucumbersArtichoke Leaves with Cumin Shrimp Salad
Autumn Antipasto
Benne Wafers
Broiled Garlic and Lime Shrimp
Cheese Straws
Chickpea Fries with Sage and Parmesan
Citrus-Pickled Shrimp
Cornmeal Crackers With Pumpkin Seeds
Deviled Eggs
Fresh Goat Cheese and Crispy Shallot Dip
Ginger Shrimp with Sweet-Spicy Thai Dipping Sauce
Grape Leaves With Quinoa, Shrimp And Beets
Japanese Eel Canapés
King Crab Toasts
Melted Taleggio Flat Breads with Three Toppings
Pickled Shrimp And Cucumber Spears
Roasted Artichoke, Lemon and Garlic Dip
Shrimp Paste
Warm Crab Dip with Fresh Herbs
White Bean Crostini with Spicy Cucumbers
STARTERS & SOUPS
Curried Butternut Squash and Cauliflower SoupButternut Squash and Leek Soup
Celery and Olive Antipasto with Ricotta Salata
Chestnut Salad with Walnuts and Pancetta
Chicory-Leek Soup
Creamy Shrimp Casserole with Buttery Crumbs
Cream of Celery Root with Shrimp Butter
Creamed Oysters and Leeks on Toast
Curried Butternut Squash and Cauliflower Soup
Curried Pumpkin Soup
Curried Winter Squash Soup with Cheddar Crisps
Dumpling Squash Soup with Pancetta
Escarole and Roquefort Salad with Crispy Croutons
Fennel and Watercress Salad with Cranberries and Pecans
Flageolet Bean Soup
Frisée and Endive Salad with Pears and Blue Cheese
Grilled Portobello and Bosc Pear Salad
Herb-Marinated Mushroom and Celery Salad
Honey Pumpkin Salad with Sage Croutons
Jamaican Carrot Soup
Mixed Greens with Nuts and Dried Fruit
Mussel Soup with Rouille Toasts
Myron's Crab Cocktail
Pickled Asian Pear Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
Silken Turnip and Potato Soup
Spicy Kale Chowder with Andouille Sausage
Spinach and Orange Salad with Parmesan Pecans
Sweet Potato and Apple Soup
Tortilla-Crab Soup with Tomatillo Crème Fraîche
Velvety Beet Soup
White Bean Soup
Wild Mushroom Broth with Parsnip Custard
Wild Mushroom Soup With Asiago Toasts
Winter Squash Soup with Pie Spices
TURKEY, STUFFING & GRAVY
Roasted Turkey with Bacon-Cider GravyAlsatian-Brined Turkey with Riesling Gravy
Anadama Bread and Fig Stuffing with Celery and Cracklings
Apple-Chestnut Stuffing
Bacon-Roasted Turkey with Sweet-Onion Gravy
Braised Turkey with Honey-Mustard Cranberry Sauce
Bread Stuffing with Apple, Raisins and Marmalade
Chile-Roasted Turkey with Chorizo-Corn Bread Stuffing
Corn Bread, Chorizo and Collard Stuffing
Corn Bread Stuffing with Country Sausage
Corn Bread Stuffing with Shrimp and Andouille
Corn Bread-Pecan Dressing
Coyote Cafe's Yucatec Stuffed Turkey
Dirty Turkey-Rice Purloo
Foie-Gras French Toast
Giblet Gravy
Grilled Turkey
Herb-Roasted Turkey with Maple Gravy
Imperial Turkey with Curry Gravy
Madeira-Braised Turkey with Fried Sage Stuffing
Maple-Glazed Turkey with Bourbon-Pecan Gravy
Maple-Pepper Roasted Turkey
Mole-Spiced Roasted Turkey
Paprika-Glazed Turkey with Pumpkin Seed Bread Salad
Perfect Roast Turkey
Prosciutto-Bread Stuffing With Sausage
Rich Pan Gravy
Roast Turkey Breast and Potatoes with Lemon-Soy Jus
Roast Turkey with Riesling Gravy
Roasted Salt-Brined Turkey
Roasted Turkey Breast with Spiced Cranberry Glaze
Roasted Turkey with Asian Flavors and Sticky Rice
Roasted Turkey with Bacon-Cider Gravy
Roasted Turkey with Figs and Muscat Gravy
Roasted Turkey with Foie Gras and Prune Gravy
Roasted Turkey with Sausage-Apple Stuffing
Rye Bread Stuffing with Sausage, Apples and Bacon
Sausage-Apple Stuffing
Sausage, Pine Nut and Oyster Stuffing
Simple Herbed Dressing
Spinach-Shiitake Bread Puddings
Sourdough Rye Stuffing with Ham and Cheese
Spice-Rubbed Turkey
Teriyaki-Glazed Turkey with Shallot Gravy
Turkey Leg Confit with Garlic Gravy
Turkey with Apple-Chestnut Stuffing and Cider Gravy
Tuscan-style Turkey Breast with Sage Gravy
Vegetable Risotto Dressing
Wild Mushroom Stuffing
Wild Rice, Italian Sausage and Shiitake Stuffing
OTHER MAIN DISHES
Standing Pork Roast with Fresh HerbsCapons with Garlic Gravy
Cavatelli with Spicy Winter Squash
Lobster with Nutmeg Vinaigrette and Chestnut Puree
Pork Rib Roast with Orange-Whisky Glaze
Pumpkin Lasagne
Roasted Cod with Bacon-and-Spinach Stuffing
Roasted Venison with Beach Plum Sauce
Seared Duck with Fig Sauce
Spiced Smoked Ham with Mango-Cranberry Chutney
Standing Pork Roast with Fresh Herbs
Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Apple Cider Sauce
Venison with Cranberry-Chipotle Sauce
SIDE DISHES
Stuffed Peppers With Spicy Creamed Swiss ChardArtichoke-Potato Gratin
Asiago and Sage Scalloped Potatoes
Baby Peas with Bacon and Crispy Leeks
Bourbon-Spiked Sweet Potato Puree
Braised Artichokes with Red and White Pearl Onions
Bread Pudding with Leeks and Garlic
Brussel Sprouts with Onion and Bacon
Brussels Sprouts with Chestnuts and Bacon
Brussels Sprouts with Walnuts, Balsamic Vinegar, and Mint
Butternut Squash-Polenta Gratin
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Pistachios
Caramelized Onions With Chestnuts And Prunes
Carrot-Cranberry Gratin
Carrots with Sausage and Rosemary
Celery Root and Green Apple Puree
Champagne-Roasted Cauliflower with Gruyère
Charred Carrot Puree
Cheese Grits Soufflé
Chestnut and Artichoke Roast
Chipotle and Tamarind-Braised Collard Greens
Choucroute Bread Pudding
Cider-Braised Collards with Ham
Collard Greens with Fennel and Orange Butter
Creamed Cipollini Onions and Mushrooms
Creamed Corn
Creamed Parsley and Hominy
Creamy Anchos and Onions
Creamy Cauliflower Gratin with Whole Wheat Crumbs
Creamy Lima Bean Gratin
Crisp Potato-Parsnip Cake
Double Corn Pudding With Leeks
Glazed Caramelized Carrots
Glazed Sweet Potatoes with Curried Onions
Golden Mashed Potatoes with Truffle Butter
Green Beans with Cremini Mushroom Sauce
Green Beans with Mustard-Seed Butter
Green Beans with Sea Salt
Ham and Sausage Strata
Lemon-Lacquered Winter Vegetables
Maple Whipped Sweet Potatoes
Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes and Apples
Mashed Potatoes with Mascarpone
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Apple Cider
Mashed Turnips and Potatoes
Mashed Yukon Golds with Chives
Medley of Greens with Potatoes and Leeks
Omelet Soufflé with Spinach and Goat Cheese
Oven-Roasted Butternut Squash with Marsala
Oven-Roasted Pumpkin
Pan-Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta
Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Fennel
Parmesan-and-Sausage Stuffed Roasted Fennel
Parsnip Custard
Pole Beans Cooked in Smoky Pork Stock
Potato and Celery Root Puree with Glazed Cranberries
Pumpkin Seed Bread Salad
Red Cabbage Slaw with Turkey Cracklings
Red Skin Potato Mash
Rich and Creamy Potato Gratin
Roasted Beets in Gingered Syrup
Roasted Broccoli with Ancho Buter
Roasted Butternut Squash and Fried Apples
Roasted Butternut Squash with Cilantro Cream
Roasted Mini Pumpkins
Roasted Parsnips with Horseradish-Herb Butter
Roasted Sweet Potato and Onion Salad
Root Vegetable Pan Roast with Chestnuts and Apples
Sautéed Leeks with Chestnuts
Spicy Green Beans with Bacon and Tomatoes
Spicy Scalloped Rutabagas with Parsley
Spinach and Cheese Grits Frittatas
Steamed Brussels Sprouts and Red Grapes
Stuffed Peppers With Spicy Creamed Swiss Chard
Sweet Potato Casserole
Sweet Potato Gratin with Prunes
Sweet Potato Oven-Fries with Lemon-Mint Gremolata
Sweet Potato Spoon Bread
Sweet Potato Soufflé with Molasses Sauce
Sweet Potatoes with Cider and Brown Sugar
Sweet Potatoes with Honey, Lemon and Toasted Spices
Sweet Potatoes with Poblano Chile Rajas
Turnips and Turnip Greens with Mustard Butter
Turnips Anna
Two-Potato Stuffed Potatoes With Celery Root
Warm Brussels Sprout Slaw with Bacon
Whipped Sweet Potatoes with Crispy Shallots
Whisky-Glazed Parsnips and Carrots
White Polenta with Wild Mushrooms and Robiola Cheese
Wild Rice with Chestnuts and Dried Cranberries
Wild Rice with Escarole
Wild Rice With Hazelnuts And Bacon
Winter Squash and Gruyère Gratin
CRANBERRY SAUCE
Cranberries with Orange Zest and PortAutumn Fruit Compote
Cranberry-Bourbon Relish
Cranberry-Citrus Relish
Cranberry, Ginger, and Pear Chutney
Cranberry, Quince and Pear Chutney
Cranberries with Orange Zest and Port
Fresh Cranberry Relish
Honey-Mustard Cranberry Sauce
Instant Spiced Apple Cider-Cranberry Sauce
Mango-Cranberry Chutney
Port-Cranberry Sauce
Quince And Cranberry Compote
Spiced Cranberry Ketchup
Tangerine Cranberry Sauce
Three-Cranberry Conserve
BREADS
Parmesan-Herb Cloverleaf RollsBacon Biscuits with Roasted Apple Butter
Bay Leaf-Scented Spoon Rolls
Buttermilk Biscuits
Buttermilk Ham and Cheese Biscuits
Cloverleaf Rolls
Cranberry-Walnut Scones
Crispy Cornmeal-Gruyère Muffins
Crispy Skillet Corn Bread
Onion-Buttermilk Pinwheels
Onion-Walnut Muffins
Parmesan-Herb Cloverleaf Rolls
Sour Cream-Pecan Scones
Southern-Style Corn Bread
CONDIMENTS & SPREADS
Applesauce with Dried Cranberries
Orange Maple Butter
Roasted Apple Butter
Roasted Garlic Jam
Spiced Pear Relish
DESSERTS
Pumpkin Meringue PieAcorn Squash and Pear Pie
Almond Cakes with Bananas and Warm Caramel Sauce
Almond Layer Cake With Lemon Frosting
Ambrosia
Apple Crisp with Granola Topping
Apple Crisp with Sweet Ginger and Macadamia Nuts
Apple Polenta Tart
Apple Tart with Bananas and Cranberries
Apple-Cranberry Crumb Tart
Banana Brioche Bread Pudding
Bourbon Pecan Pie with Pumpkin Streusel
Butterscotch Mousse Pie
Candied Winter Squash Parfaits with Chocolate
Caramel Apple Parfaits
Caramelized Apple-Pecan Pie with Calvados
Caramelized Pumpkin Trifle
Carrot Cookies with Orange-Brown Butter Glaze
Chocolate Cream Squares
Chocolate-Caramel Hazelnut Tart
Chocolate Macadamia Nut Tart
Chocolate Pecan Pie With Bourbon
Chocolate-Nut Cassata
Cider-Caramelized Apple Pound Cake
Coconut Macaroon Bars with Chocolate-Covered Chestnuts
Cranberry Caramel Tartlets
Cranberry Champagne Gelée With Oranges
Cranberry-Walnut Tart
Deep Dish Pecan Pie
Double-Crusted Apple-Cranberry Pie
Dried Cherry and Peach Steamed Pudding
Egg Custard
Fallen Prune and Armagnac Soufflé
Fig Tart with Pistachio Crust
Frozen Chocolate Souffles with Warm Berry Compote
Frozen Chocolate-Chestnut Pie
Frozen Hazelnut Mousse Cakes with Armagnac
Georgia Pecan Pie
Ginger and Pear Upside-Down Cake
Grandma Martha's Chocolate Roll
Hazelnut and Raspberry Jam Linzer Tart
Hazelnut Tart
Indian Pudding with Pears and Ginger
Lane Cake
Lattice-Topped Apple Pie
Lemon Curd Bread Pudding
Maple-Pear Kuchen
Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake with a Brownie Crust
Mexican Chocolate and Dulce de Leche Crêpe Torte
Mexican Chocolate Pots de Crème
Mocha Panna Cotta with Cherry Coulis
Orange And Cardamom Upside-Down Cake
Pear and Hazelnut Tart
Pear Crisp With Polenta-Pecan Topping
Pear-Cranberry Pie with Crumb Topping
Pear-Ginger Custard Tart
Perfect Apple Pie
Pumpkin and Apple Tart with Ginger
Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Caramel Rum Raisin Sauce
Pumpkin Caramel Pudding Cakes
Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Cranberry Gelée
Pumpkin Meringue Pie
Pumpkin Meringue Puff Pie
Pumpkin Pudding with Candied Ginger Whipped Cream
Rum-Mocha Walnut Layer Cake
Rustic Pear and Hazelnut Crostata
Spiced Angel Food Cake with Butterscotch Glaze
Spicy Pumpkin Pie
Spritz Cookies
Sweet Potato Chiffon Pie
Sweet-Potato Pie
Tangy Buttermilk Pie
White Chocolate Cake with Orange Marmalade Filling
THANKSGIVING LEFTOVERS!
Next-Day leftoversGingered Turkey Noodle Soup
Mexican Turkey-Tomato Soup with Chipotles
Next-Day Turkey Sandwiches
Shepherd's Pie with Parsnip Puree Topping
Turkey and Mushroom Potpie
Turkey and Oyster Potpie with Biscuit Topping
Turkey and Sweet-Potato Soup
Turkey Escarole Soup with Parmesan
Turkey, Mushroom, and Lentil Soup
Turkey Rice Soup with Sausage
Turkey Shepherd's Pie with Two-Potato Topping
Turkey-Chili Potpie with Corn Bread Crust
Vegetable Turkey Soup with Cornmeal Noodles
