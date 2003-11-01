Thanksgiving: Menus to Match Your Personality

For the maverick, novice, procrastinator, wine lover: menus to match your culinary personality.
Match Your Personality Type
MAVERICK
NOVICE
PROCRASTINATOR
WINE LOVER
|Starters
|Tortilla-Crab Soup with Tomatillo Crème Fraîche
|Curried Winter Squash Soup with Cheddar Crisps
|Melted Taleggio Flat Breads with Three Toppings
|Creamy Shrimp Casserole with Buttery Crumbs
|Sides
|Chipotle and Tamarind-Braised Collard Greens
Butternut Squash with Cilantro Cream
|Maple Whipped Sweet Potatoes
Green Beans with Mustard-Seed Butter
|Whisky-Glazed Parsnips and Carrots
Instant Apple Cider-Cranberry Sauce
|Spinach and Cheese Grits Frittatas
Sautéed Leeks with Chestnuts
|Turkeys
|Chile-Roasted Turkey with Chorizo-Corn Bread Stuffing
2001 JUSTIN PASO ROBLES SYRAH
|Turkey with Apple-Chestnut Stuffing and Cider Gravy
2002 COPPOLA DIAMOND SERIES CHARDONNAY
|Roast Turkey Breast and Potatoes with Lemon-Soy Jus
2002 CHÂTEAU DE LA CHAIZE BROUILLY
|Madeira-Braised Turkey with Fried Sage Stuffing
1999 NAPANOOK NAPA VALLEY RED
|Desserts
|Mexican Chocolate and Dulce de Leche Torte
|Ginger and Pear Upside-Down Cake
|Apple Crisp with Granola Topping
|Fallen Prune and Armagnac Soufflé