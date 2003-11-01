Thanksgiving: Menus to Match Your Personality

For the maverick, novice, procrastinator, wine lover: menus to match your culinary personality.

Food & Wine
November 01, 2003

Match Your Personality Type

MAVERICK

NOVICE

PROCRASTINATOR

WINE LOVER

Starters
Tortilla-Crab Soup with Tomatillo Crème FraîcheCurried Winter Squash Soup with Cheddar CrispsMelted Taleggio Flat Breads with Three ToppingsCreamy Shrimp Casserole with Buttery Crumbs
Sides
Chipotle and Tamarind-Braised Collard Greens

Butternut Squash with Cilantro Cream		Maple Whipped Sweet Potatoes

Green Beans with Mustard-Seed Butter		Whisky-Glazed Parsnips and Carrots

Instant Apple Cider-Cranberry Sauce		Spinach and Cheese Grits Frittatas

Sautéed Leeks with Chestnuts
Turkeys
Chile-Roasted Turkey with Chorizo-Corn Bread Stuffing

2001 JUSTIN PASO ROBLES SYRAH		Turkey with Apple-Chestnut Stuffing and Cider Gravy

2002 COPPOLA DIAMOND SERIES CHARDONNAY		Roast Turkey Breast and Potatoes with Lemon-Soy Jus

2002 CHÂTEAU DE LA CHAIZE BROUILLY		Madeira-Braised Turkey with Fried Sage Stuffing

1999 NAPANOOK NAPA VALLEY RED
Desserts
Mexican Chocolate and Dulce de Leche TorteGinger and Pear Upside-Down CakeApple Crisp with Granola ToppingFallen Prune and Armagnac Soufflé


