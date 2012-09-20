Thanksgiving Menu-Planning Tips

One of the hardest tasks at this time of year is deciding what to make. Some people are incredibly adventurous while others stick closer to tradition. There is usually so much food at Thanksgiving and so many delicious possibilities, putting together a balanced menu is very important, as is pacing the meal.

Here are some basic things to remember:

Bear in mind the capacity of your ovens, stoves and serving platters, and select recipes accordingly.

Keep the hors d’oeuvres on the light side, with maybe one rich one thrown in. This is not a great time to set out a cheese platter.

Try not to repeat ingredients throughout the meal.

Be sure to select some dishes that can be prepared well in advance.

Order a sufficiently large bird—you don’t want to find yourself with sated guests but no leftovers.

