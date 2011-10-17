Three Amazing Thanksgiving Menus

Tina Ujlaki, F&W’s executive food editor, put together these three incredible web-exclusive menus. She created a classic menu (pumpkin soup, bread stuffing with sausage and a deep-dish apple pie), an elegant menu (sparkling punch, a gorgonzola terrine and a chocolate macadamia tart) and an easy ethnic menu with flavors from around the world. All of them center around a turkey, and include drinks, appetizers, soup, sides and desserts.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Elegant Thanksgiving for 12

Texas Smoked Salmon Tartare

Menu

Go to the full menu »

Print the Menu, Shopping List and Time Planner

Classic Thanksgiving

Prosciutto Bread Stuffing with Sausage

Menu

Go to the full menu »

Print the Menu, Shopping List and Time Planner

Easy Ethnic Thanksgiving

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Menu

Go to the full menu »

Print the Menu, Shopping List and Time Planner

Plus:

Thanksgiving Guide

F&W’s Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide

Menus, Wine Advice, Cooking Tips and MoreThanksgiving Slideshows

Thanksgiving Recipe Slideshows

Turkey, Soups, Side Dishes, Pies and More

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up