Three Amazing Thanksgiving Menus

Tina Ujlaki, F&W’s executive food editor, put together these three incredible web-exclusive menus. She created a classic menu (pumpkin soup, bread stuffing with sausage and a deep-dish apple pie), an elegant menu (sparkling punch, a gorgonzola terrine and a chocolate macadamia tart) and an easy ethnic menu with flavors from around the world. All of them center around a turkey, and include drinks, appetizers, soup, sides and desserts.
Elegant Thanksgiving for 12
Menu
- Texas Smoked Salmon Tartare (left)
- Winter Squash Soup with Porcini Cream
- Alsatian-Brined Turkey with Riesling Gravy
Classic Thanksgiving
Menu
- Roasted Turkey with Figs & Muscat Gravy
- Prosciutto Bread Stuffing with Sausage (left)
- Deep Dish Apple Pie with a Cheddar Crust
Easy Ethnic Thanksgiving
Menu
- Bacon, Onion and Walnut Kugelhopf
- Roasted Turkey with Asian Flavors and Sticky Rice
- Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Praline Topping (left)
