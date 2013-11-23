Thanksgiving Leftovers Decision-Making Flowchart

For the day after Thanksgiving, F&W offers a complete guide to navigating (or being smart enough to ignore) a fridge full of leftovers. Links to recipes appear below.
Recipes for Thanksgiving Leftovers
Breakfast
- Chicken Hash with Eggs (substitute cooked turkey)
- Brioche French Toast with Brown Sugar-Cranberry Sauce
Lunch
- Vegetable Turkey Soup with Cornmeal Noodles
- Easiest Chicken Tacos (substitute cooked turkey)
- Chipotle Chilaquiles (add cooked turkey)
- Walnut-Cranberry Turkey Salad
- Quick Vietnamese Noodle Soup with Beef
- Next-Day Turkey Sandwiches
Dinner
- Risotto with Smoked Turkey, Leeks, and Mascarpone
- Soy-Braised Turkey with Turkey Rice
- Bouillabaisse
- Turkey Shepherd's Pie with Two-Potato Topping