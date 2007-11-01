Thanksgiving in Your 20s, 40s, 60s

Thanksgiving in your 20s

For her irrevent take on the holiday, Melissa Rubel looks to India, with yogurt-marinated turkey breast and curried butternut squash.

Thanksgiving in your 40s

For Grace Parisi, Thanksgiving means family and plenty of kids, so her meal is easy to make, with a classic turkey and stuffing.

Thanksgiving in your 60s

Marcia Kiesel’s Thanksgiving meal is elegant and luxe, with delectable recipes like roasted capon and fig-and-prosciutto stuffing.

