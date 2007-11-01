Thanksgiving in Your 20s, 40s, 60s

Fashion magazines tell you how to dress your age; here we tell you how to cook your age—experiment in your twenties, make dishes ahead of time in your forties and luxuriate in your sixties. We’re not sure these generalizations are true, but we hope you agree that the three menus are fantastic.

Melissa Rubel Jacobson, Marcia Kiesel, and Grace Parisi
November 01, 2007

Thanksgiving in your 20s

For her irrevent take on the holiday, Melissa Rubel looks to India, with yogurt-marinated turkey breast and curried butternut squash.

Related: Pumpkin Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

Thanksgiving in your 40s

For Grace Parisi, Thanksgiving means family and plenty of kids, so her meal is easy to make, with a classic turkey and stuffing.

Thanksgiving in your 60s

Marcia Kiesel’s Thanksgiving meal is elegant and luxe, with delectable recipes like roasted capon and fig-and-prosciutto stuffing.

For more great Thanksgiving recipes, menus and pairings, go to our Thanksgiving section.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up