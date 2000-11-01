Thanksgiving Desserts

David Lebovitz's simple approach to dessert can be traced back to the first he ever made--a bowl of blackberries topped with sour cream and sugar. After 13 years at Berkeley's Chez Panisse and the recent publication of his Room for Dessert (HarperCollins), Lebovitz has more than found his audience. In a world of homey desserts, Lebovitz's stand apart, showcasing the most succulent pear or the sweetest orange with minimal ado.