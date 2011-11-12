Thanksgiving Bargain Wines: Syrah

I'm not one to rush out and man the barricades of an unpopular position just for the heck of it, but I love Syrah. Maybe that's because one of the first bottles that lured me into the wine world was a Syrah (a 1995 Ojai Roll Ranch Vineyard, purchased at a wine shop in Palo Alto, California, for a whopping $22). Maybe it's because Syrah is a great vehicle for both the fruity and the savory characteristics in red wineit leads with flavors of ripe blackberries and raspberries, and follows up with all those other notes: smoke, black pepper, violets and so on. And Syrah pairs beautifully with the Thanksgiving meal. Here, five great bottles:

2009 Smoking Loon Syrah ($8)

Smoking Loon makes a broad range of wines, but the best is this brightly fruity, easygoing Syrah.

2008 Boomtown Syrah ($15)

For this cherry-inflected red, Corey Braunel and Chad Johnson of Washington's Dusted Valley Vintners blend in Mourvèdre and Barbera to add complexity.

2009 Bonterra Mendocino County Syrah ($16)

Dark and fragrant, this red from the cool hillsides of California's Mendocino County is made solely with organically grown grapes.

2009 Substance Sy Syrah ($20)

This smoky, meaty Syrah comes from a joint venture between two up-and-coming Washington talents: Jamie Brown of Waters Winery and Greg Harrington of F&W American Wine Awardwinning Gramercy Cellars.

2008 Bonny Doon Le Pousseur Syrah ($20)

For this red, Randall Grahm of Bonny Doon takes inspiration from the great Syrahs of France's northern Rhône Valley. What that means is a streamlined California Syrah with an abundance of savory and peppery notes.



Article updated November 2011.

Plus: More Thanksgiving Wines & Recipes

F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide Gary Vaynerchuk: Thanksgiving Wines & Recipes Holiday Wine Guide