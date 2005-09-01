Thai, Chinese, Korean and Japanese Noodles

thai

Mai Pham, a cookbook author and the chef and owner of Lemon Grass Restaurant in Sacramento, calls Thai flavors "sexy—bold, vibrant, hot and citrusy." Her recipes prove it.

Pad See Yew

Coconut-Curry Noodle Soup

chinese

Grace Young, the author of the award-winning cookbooks The Breath of a Wok and The Wisdom of the Chinese Kitchen, adapts two classic Chinese dishes for speed.

Scallion-Chicken Noodles

Sesame Noodles with Prosciutto

korean

Cecilia Hae-Jin Lee, the author of Eating Korean, was born in Seoul and now lives in California. Her recipes have a Los Angeles twist, with an emphasis on fresh vegetables.

Vegetable Noodle Tangle

Spicy Udon and Clam Soup

japanese

Hiroko Shimbo, a Japanese-cookbook author (whose next work, about sushi, is due to be published next year), creates recipes that pay homage to each ingredient.

Beef Sukiyaki Noodles

Sukiyaki Recipe

Soba Salad with Tuna Tartare