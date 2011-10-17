At F&W, we name America's 10 most brilliant up-and-coming chefs every year. Now we want to know who you think is the most talented new chef in America.
Click on the links below to find bios and menus for our 10 nominated
chefs in 10 regions, then vote for your favorite. The chef with the
most votes will be named The People's Best New Chef for 2011.
New York Area
Chef name
- RestaurantJune
- City, StatePeoria Heights, IL
- Why He's AmazingBecause he combines fervent locavorism with molecular gastronomy in central Illinois.
- BackgroundAlinea and Charlie Trotter's, Chicago; Vie, Wester Springs, IL; Revolver, Findlay, OH
- Culinary SchoolFrench Culinary Institute in New York City; Illinois Central College
- Must-try DishGreen Gold Acres Farm - fresh egg with housemade guaniciale, coffee smoked shitake mushrooms, and brioche
- Biggest InfluencesCharlie Trotter, Heston Blumenthal
- Most Influential BookOn Food and Cooking by Harold McGee
- Most Pleasant Surprise Since Opening"I would have thought tasting menus would be an epic failure but people here have really embraced it."
