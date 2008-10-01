Terrance Brennan’s Quick Cheese Guide

Ever since F&W Best New Chef 1995 Terrance Brennan met his first runny, robust Époisses in the early 1980s, while on vacation in France, he has dedicated himself to promoting—and cooking with—exquisite small-batch cheeses. Here are some quick tips from him on cooking with various cheeses.

Emily Kaiser Thelin
October 01, 2008

Fresh

When gently heated, fresh cheeses like goat cheese, ricotta and mascarpone make lovely cream sauces for pastas; they’re also wonderful in frittatas and root-vegetable gratins.

Washed-rind

Washed-rind cheeses like Reblochon and Taleggio turn runny and soft baked on pizzas and in casseroles; you can trim the rind before cooking, but it’s not necessary.

Semihard

Firm but still-moist cheeses like cheddar and the Spanish goat’s-milk Garrotxa are perfect for grilled cheese sandwiches; they also add nutty flavors to soufflés and gougères.

Hard

Aged Gouda, Parmigiano-Reggiano and other dry, salty cheeses season dishes like spaghetti, soups and quiches. They form a great crust when they cool after melting.

Plus:

Terrance Brennan’s Strategies for Cooking with Cheese

F&W’s Comprehensive Cheese Guide

Delicious Recipes for Cheese

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up