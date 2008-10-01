Terrance Brennan’s Quick Cheese Guide

Fresh

When gently heated, fresh cheeses like goat cheese, ricotta and mascarpone make lovely cream sauces for pastas; they’re also wonderful in frittatas and root-vegetable gratins.

Washed-rind

Washed-rind cheeses like Reblochon and Taleggio turn runny and soft baked on pizzas and in casseroles; you can trim the rind before cooking, but it’s not necessary.

Semihard

Firm but still-moist cheeses like cheddar and the Spanish goat’s-milk Garrotxa are perfect for grilled cheese sandwiches; they also add nutty flavors to soufflés and gougères.

Hard

Aged Gouda, Parmigiano-Reggiano and other dry, salty cheeses season dishes like spaghetti, soups and quiches. They form a great crust when they cool after melting.



