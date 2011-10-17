Tequila Books Whisky News

The Sommelier of Shots

Fernando Guzman of Chicago's Adobo Grill goes by a unique title: tequila sommelier. The Mexican-born Guzman makes matches nightly between the restaurant's 80 tequila selections and its sophisticated regional Mexican cuisine (312-266-7999).

Believe It or Not

With so many scotch whisky makers touting 20-, 30- and 50-year-old bottlings, it's hard to believe there's actually such a thing as scotch that's too old. But whisky expert John Hansell of the Malt Advocate contends that 18 is the ideal age for scotch.

Retro-fitted flutes

Steuben celebrates the opening of its new Manhattan store with a reintroduction of its Air-Twist Champagne flutes. Based on a 1949 design, these classic glasses still look remarkably fresh over half a century later ($600 for two; 667 Madison Ave., 212-752-1441).

What Joe Knows

Joe DeLissio, wine director at New York's famed River Café for nearly 20 years, has finally put all that he knows onto paper. The result is a refreshingly unpretentious new guide, The River Café Wine Primer ($26; Little, Brown and Co.).

Wines for weddings

As June is traditionally the month for marriages, we asked seven wedding professionals what wine they recommend:



1 Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne

Randie Wilder-Pellegrini, Cordially Invited, Beverly Hills, California.



2 Pommery Brut Champagne

Claudia Hanlin, The Wedding Library, New York City.



3 Domaine Chandon Brut Sparkling Wine

Vernon Jacobs, Event of the Season Caterers, Cortmaderia, California.



4 Jacquesson Brut Champagne

Carley Roney, TheKnot.com.



5 Moët & Chandon Nectar Donna Ferrari, Bride's Magazine.



6 Veuve Clicquot Champagne

JoAnn Gregoli, Elegant Occasions, New York City.



7 Veuve Clicquot Champagne

Colin Cowie, Colin Cowie Lifestyle, New York City.





By Lettie Teague