Television Toasters Seasonings News

Flay on Fire

Chef Bobby Flay, the bad boy of barbecue, now has his own line of sauces, rubs and marinades. Use Sixteen Spice Rub, Ancho Chile Mayonnaise or Mesa Grill BBQ Sauce to replicate the bold flavors of Flay's Southwestern cooking in your own backyard ($7 a jar; 800-463-0594).

No place like home

The Home Show at Walker Art Center in Minneapolis explores the American house, past and future. Exhibits include experimental designs from 26 architects including Hariri & Hariri, whose Digital House has a kitchen with LCD walls that display a friendly virtual chef (June 4-August 20; 612-375-7622).

Rick's Picks

In his 26-part PBS series "Mexico: One Plate at a Time," Chicago chef Rick Bayless, a spirited cheerleader for Mexican cuisine, extols delicacies like fried pork skins: "Pork chips rule!" he proclaims in one episode (consult local listings).

Nick of Time

Wedgwood hired industrial designer Nick Munro to revamp its classic blue-and-white Jasper line. The results: modern pieces, such as this mortar, that look like nothing in your grandmother's china cabinet ($90; 800-955-1550).

Buzz

The next generation of toasters isn't content just browning your bread. DeLonghi's new model stands upright or lies on its side to become a toaster oven; Windmere's has a built-in bagel holder for safer slicing; West Bend's slides toast past the heating elements and drops it onto a tray below.

By Monica F. Forrestall