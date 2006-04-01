Tee Time: Wine Country Golf

There's more than just garlic and grapevines in the southern foothills of California's Santa Cruz Mountains; there's also excellent golf. Jack Nicklaus designed two world-class courses for on the southern fringe of San Jose in 1999 and 2002 (coyotecreekgolf.com). Now Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has taken over management of CordeValle, in the tiny town of San Martin. Its gently rolling course, designed by the legendary golf-course architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr., promises prime teeing, plus masseuses who will knead you on the fairway (cordevalle.com). Overlooking its sixth hole is the renowned Clos LaChance Winery, where you can sample the 2003 Estate Grenache and 2003 Estate Petite Sirah, from grapes grown in the 80-acre vineyards that surround the course (closlachance.com).