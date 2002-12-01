Teacher's Tools | Cooking Equipment for Kids

Pint-size Wares

Seideman doesn't like most items designed for children. One exception is kid-size chef's jacketsthe uniform makes them feel like real cooks ($26; 800-568-2433 or www.chefwear.com). Another is All-Clad's Emerilware Kid's Cookware Set, which includes a solid, downsized saucepan, an apron and other accessories ($60; 800-ALLCLAD).

Safe Pans and Appliances

Seideman loves cast-iron griddles; there's no long handle for children to knock into ($36 from Lodge; 423-837-7181 or www.lodgemfg.com). Almost all his other kids' recipes use the ovenhe especially likes those with sideways-opening doors, which he considers safer ($2,200 for Kenmore Elite; 888-KENMORE or www.sears.com). Another favorite: a snow-cone maker, which is easy enough for even young kids to use ($30 from Rival; 800-986-9753 or www.rivalproducts.com).

Knife Alternatives

Seideman suggests using food processors (under an adult's supervision) instead of knives. "The clear bowl makes it like an aquarium of food," he says ($230 and up, from KitchenAid; 800-541-6390). He also gives children blunt-tipped scissors to cut tortilla strips for soup.

Cookbooks

As Seideman worked on Real Cooking for Kids, based on the course he teaches at the Cooking School of Aspen, he was influenced by Roald Dahl's Revolting Recipes and Donna Hay's Cool Kids Cook. Passport on a Plate, by Diane Simone Vezza, inspired him to do a class on pancakes from around the world, he says, like French crêpes and Dutch apple pancakes.

Height Adjustment

To help children reach the counter, Seideman uses plastic steps made for health-club step classes. They won't slip, and you can stack several for smaller kids (from $30 by Today Step; 800-549-1667 or www.bodytrends.com).