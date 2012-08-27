Tasty & Twisted: Halloween Dessert Recipes, Party Snacks and More

In this article:

Demented and Delicious Fright Night Feast

F&W's Halloween dessert recipes and party dishes look evil but are so, so good. © David Malosh

Halloween Party Recipes

« F&W's Grace Parisi shapes these cheesy Halloween party snacks into creepy witch fingers, pressing a sliced almond onto the end of each one to make the nail.

Halloween Dessert Recipes

« These icky-cute Halloween desserts feature three kinds of chocolate: semisweet in the creamy, cakey center and white and bitterweet in the crisp chocolate shell.

More Halloween Dessert Recipes: Ideas for Leftover Candy

Christina Tosi's Halloween Candy Afterlife

Christina Tosi, sugar genius at NYC's Momofuku and author of The Momofuku Milk Bar Cookbook, transforms her trick-or-treat haul into these irresistible Halloween treats.

More Halloween Recipes

