Tasty & Twisted: Halloween Dessert Recipes, Party Snacks and More

From a gravedigger's salad to cookies made with leftover candy, the Halloween party recipes that follow are tempting enough to bring back the dead.

August 27, 2012

Demented and Delicious Fright Night Feast

F&W's Halloween dessert recipes and party dishes look evil but are so, so good. Spicy Cheddar Witch Fingers recipe© David Malosh

Halloween Party Recipes

« F&W's Grace Parisi shapes these cheesy Halloween party snacks into creepy witch fingers, pressing a sliced almond onto the end of each one to make the nail.

 

  Chocolate Mice recipe© David Malosh

 

Halloween Dessert Recipes

« These icky-cute Halloween desserts feature three kinds of chocolate: semisweet in the creamy, cakey center and white and bitterweet in the crisp chocolate shell.

  

More Halloween Dessert Recipes: Ideas for Leftover Candy

Candy Corn and Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe© David Malosh

Christina Tosi's Halloween Candy Afterlife

Christina Tosi, sugar genius at NYC's Momofuku and author of The Momofuku Milk Bar Cookbook, transforms her trick-or-treat haul into these irresistible Halloween treats.

  

More Halloween Recipes

Halloween Dessert RecipesHalloween Desserts Devil Foods for Halloween"Devil" Foods for Halloween Orange-and-Black Halloween DishesOrange-and-Black Halloween Dishes  

