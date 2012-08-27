Tasty & Twisted: Halloween Dessert Recipes, Party Snacks and More

From a gravedigger's salad to cookies made with leftover candy, the Halloween party recipes that follow are tempting enough to bring back the dead.
Demented and Delicious Fright Night Feast
F&W's Halloween dessert recipes and party dishes look evil but are so, so good.© David Malosh
Halloween Party Recipes
« F&W's Grace Parisi shapes these cheesy Halloween party snacks into creepy witch fingers, pressing a sliced almond onto the end of each one to make the nail.
- Dark and Stormy Death Punch
- « Spicy Cheddar Witch Fingers
- Worms in Dirt
- Swamp Chili
- Scallop and Olive Eyeball Canapés
- Black Widow Goat Cheese Log
- Spiced Candy Corn Crispies
Halloween Dessert Recipes
« These icky-cute Halloween desserts feature three kinds of chocolate: semisweet in the creamy, cakey center and white and bitterweet in the crisp chocolate shell.
- Ghostly Lemon Cake Pops
- « Chocolate Mice
- Mini Spiced Pumpkins
- Red Velvet Spider Web Cupcakes
- Halloween Whoopie Pies
- Halloween Sugar Cookies
- Pumpkin Cookies
More Halloween Dessert Recipes: Ideas for Leftover Candy
Christina Tosi's Halloween Candy Afterlife
Christina Tosi, sugar genius at NYC's Momofuku and author of The Momofuku Milk Bar Cookbook, transforms her trick-or-treat haul into these irresistible Halloween treats.
