Tasting Room’s Best Bargains of 2007

1 2006 Casa Julia Sauvignon Blanc ($9) Bright lemon-lime fruit and grassy herbal notes define this delicious, fresh and sprightly Sauvignon Blanc from well-known Chilean winemaker Pablo Morande.

2 2006 A-Mano Fiano-Greco ($12) Here, two obscure Italian grape varieties come together to make a light-bodied, vibrant white.

3 2006 Maculan Pino & Toi ($12) An aromatic white blend of local varieties from one of the top producers in Italy’s Veneto region.

4 2006 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc–Viognier ($13) Floral scents lead into ripe, round melon flavors in this Napa Valley white.

5 2005 Feudo Arancio Nero D’Avola ($9) The warmth and sun of Sicily’s Mediterranean climate, captured in a plummy, lush red wine.

6 2005 Tapeña Garnacha ($10) From the same family that owns Freixenet, a lively red full of bright wild-strawberry flavor.

7 2005 Echelon Central Coast Pinot Noir ($11) Crisp berry flavors are the hallmark of this juicy California Central Coast Pinot Noir.

8 2005 Mandolin Monterey County Pinot Noir ($12) Bright, intense strawberry and raspberry notes are the core of the flavor here.

9 2005 Pascual Toso Cabernet Sauvignon ($12) Toso makes a value Cabernet that’s loaded with blackberry fruit and firm but velvety tannins.

10 2005 Domaine Paul Autard Côtes-du-Rhône ($15) This polished Rhône red, from vineyards on the border of France’s Châteauneuf-du-Pape region, has a distinctive black cherry character.