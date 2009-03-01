Tastemakers: Fast and Delicious Ways to Add Big Flavor to Food

Spiked Sugars

© Wendell T. Webber

Allstar Organics’ elegant sugars, spiked with California-grown spearmint, lavender or rose petals, are amazing in baked goods—or just a cup of tea. $36 for three 6.5 oz jars; allstarorganics.com.

Stunning Syrups

© Wendell T. Webber

Berkeley-based June Taylor has garnered a following for her eponymous line of jams. Now foodies covet her organic syrups, too. Flavors like lemon verbena and rose geranium are great stirred into sparkling wine or water. $19 for 250 ml; junetaylorjams.com.

Cocktail Infusions

© Wendell T. Webber

Tea Forté’s bags of teas and spices for cocktails are instant flavor infusers; simply dunk one into the glass. The chai blend is great in whiskey drinks. $12 for eight; teaforte.com.

Bluegrass Soy Sauce

Bourbon Barrel Foods in Kentucky uses local soybeans and old bourbon barrels to make incredible aged soy sauce. $5 for 5 oz; bourbonbarrelfoods.com.

Pickle Power

Boat Street’s sweet-tart pickled raisins add a kick to grilled chicken or roasted pork. $8 for 9 oz; 206-588-1208.

Decadent Breakfast

Crumbles of Cypress Grove Truffle Tremor goat cheese make for indulgent scrambled eggs. $17 for 12 oz; cypressgrovechevre.com.

Global Warming

Fiery new jarred condiments can spice up everything from chicken to pork.

Peruvian

Sur Cuisine makes a fruity, yellow Peruvian ají chile puree (photo above). $4.50 for 8 oz; surcuisine.com.

Japanese

A farmer in the Pacific Northwest grows citrusy, potent wasabi root. $110 for 9 oz; chefshop.com.

Moroccan

Mustapha’s produces a hot and salty harissa made from red chiles. $8 for 10 oz; mustaphas.com.