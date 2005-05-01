"Basically, I'm a very good shopper," Nadia Demetriou Ladas says, explaining why she opened Vessel, her gallery and cutting-edge home-accessories store in London's Notting Hill, six years ago. "I'd been traveling around Europe as a buyer for a Tokyo housewares store, and saw all these beautiful items we didn't have access to in England." Vessel initially focused on classics, like 1950s Scandinavian glass, but today it's better known for discoveries from up-and-coming potters and contemporary glass artisans, including two whose works are shown above: Sweden's Kjell Engman, who designed the "Fidji" vases (from $190), and England's Kathryn Roberts, who made the heart-shaped bowls ($115 each). Demetriou Ladas also connects young artists with established companies for new collaborations. Her views on the latest tableware trends? "I think romance and folklore are making a comeback," she says.

Matchmaking artists

Demetriou Ladas introduced British designer Jane Dillonto Italian manufacturer Salviati. The result: limited-edition pieces like an enormous vase ($3,850), available at Demetriou Ladas's Vessel (114 Kensington Park Rd., London; 011-44-20-7727-8001).

Discovering talent

Vessel features works by Czech designer Maxim Velcovsky, whose "Wellington" vase reinterprets the iconic British boot ($190).

Admiring Wedgwood

This month, Vessel presents Wedgwood's new Royal Icing collection, including an elaborate tiered centerpiece ($5,750). Vessel is also selling plates by artist Robert Dawson, who magnified Wedgwood's traditional "Willow" pattern ($50).